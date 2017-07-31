Loading
Air New Zealand releases investor update for Jun-2017

Air New Zealand released (31-Jul-2017) its Monthly Investor Update for Jun-2017 as follows: 

  • Passengers: 1,357,000, +8.3% year-on-year;  
    • Short haul: +9.3%;
    • Domestic: +9.4%;
    • Tasman/Pacific: +9.2%;
    • Long haul: +1.5%;
  • Revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) increased 5.4% with a 5.5% capacity (ASKs) increase:  
    • Short haul: +10.0%;
    • Domestic: +11.0%;
    • Tasman/Pacific: +9.5%;
    • Long haul: +1.5%;
  • Group load factors increased 0.1% to 80.8%; 
    • Short haul: +0.1ppts;
    • Domestic: +1.2ppts;
    • Tasman/Pacific: +0.6ppts;
    • Long haul: unchanged 80.7%. [more - original PR]