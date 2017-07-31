Air New Zealand releases investor update for Jun-2017

Air New Zealand released (31-Jul-2017) its Monthly Investor Update for Jun-2017 as follows:

Passengers: 1,357,000, +8.3% year-on-year;

Short haul: +9.3%; Domestic: +9.4%; Tasman/Pacific: +9.2%; Long haul: +1.5%;

Revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) increased 5.4% with a 5.5% capacity (ASKs) increase:

Short haul: +10.0%; Domestic: +11.0%; Tasman/Pacific: +9.5%; Long haul: +1.5%;

Group load factors increased 0.1% to 80.8%;

Short haul: +0.1ppts; Domestic: +1.2ppts; Tasman/Pacific: +0.6ppts; Long haul: unchanged 80.7%. [more - original PR]

