Air Nostrum to be launch airline for HAV Airlander 10 hybrid aircraft

Air Nostrum signed (15-Jun-2022) an agreement with Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) to be the airline launch customer for HAV's Airlander 10 hybrid aircraft. The carrier has reserved 10 Airlander 10 aircraft, which will be delivered in a staggered manner over five years from 2026, after receiving certification. Certification for the aircraft is the same as for commercial aircraft with regulatory bodies globally. The aircraft are expected to complement Air Nostrum's existing domestic fleet. The Airlander 10 is expected to be an alternative for air transport in cities and islands without airport facilities. The agreement also covers collaboration in personnel training, aircraft maintenance, operational development and preparation for integration of the aircraft type in an AOC. Air Nostrum will also assist HAV with flight testing, engineering development programmes and crew and passenger experience. Details of the Airlander 10 include:

Top speed of up to 130km/h and range of 3700km with 100 seat capacity in a non-pressurised cabin;

Hull filled with helium and capability to manoeuvre at lower speeds, enabling landing without a runway and the ability to operate from land or water;

90% less carbon emissions compared to regular aircraft.

HAV plans to launch production of the Airlander 10 in South Yorkshire in 2022, "creating thousands of skilled jobs in green aerospace technologies and supporting levelling up across the region". Air Nostrum president Carlos Bertomeu stated: "We are exploring each and every possible way to reduce our carbon footprint", adding: "Airlander 10 will drastically reduce emissions".