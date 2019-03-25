Air Nostrum restructures to increase efficiency in a consolidated industry

Air Nostrum announced (22-Mar-2019) a restructuring plan, giving the group "more flexibility and opening new market opportunities". Air Nostrum cited "efficiency gains to face the consolidation process currently in place in the sector". The group plans to combine personnel who provide the same line of services and create independent productive units to provide such services. Units will be divided as:

Air Nostrum Engineering: All MRO in Europe;

Air Nostrum Global Services: Centralised services coordination including legal, communications, HR, administration and finance;

ANTA: Air Nostrum Technic America, MRO in South America;

Air Nostrum Training: Crew training;

Saimer: Leasing company;

Aer Resource Agency: Personnel management and operations support;

Air Nostrum Commercial: Support scheduled, charter and wet lease sales. [more - original PR - Spanish]