Air Nostrum submitted (16-Apr-2021) a request for access to the Solvency Support Fund for Strategic Companies managed by Spain's sovereign wealth fund (SEPI). The airline estimated it will require EUR103 million in loans, with intention to repay in 2028. The carrier lost EUR129 million in 2020, and plans to resume 87% of its pre-pandemic routes in summer 2021. [more - original PR]