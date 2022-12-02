Air Nostrum: 'If you don't adapt to this cyclical industry, you will probably disappear'

Air Nostrum Global Services network planning and scheduling director Miguel Oliver, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (01-Dec-2022) the company has had to adapt to the cyclical nature of crises in the aviation industry, commenting: "There is always something coming". Air Nostrum decided to diversify into areas including new airlines, serving other countries, operating firefighting aircraft, high speed trains and the Hybrid Air Vehicles Airlander airship. Mr Oliver said: "If you don't adapt to this cyclical industry, you will probably disappear".