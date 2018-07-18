Become a CAPA Member
18-Jul-2018

Air Nostrum and CityJet join forces to establish Europe's largest regional carrier group

Air Nostrum and CityJet announced (17-Jul-2018) plans to establish the largest group of European regional carriers. Air Nostrum CEO Carlos Bertomeu and CityJet CEO Patrick Byrne signed an agreement to create a holding owned by both companies. The project requires authorisation from regulation authorities. Details include:

