18-Jul-2018 10:39 AM
Air Nostrum and CityJet join forces to establish Europe's largest regional carrier group
Air Nostrum and CityJet announced (17-Jul-2018) plans to establish the largest group of European regional carriers. Air Nostrum CEO Carlos Bertomeu and CityJet CEO Patrick Byrne signed an agreement to create a holding owned by both companies. The project requires authorisation from regulation authorities. Details include:
- Air Nostrum:
- 1450 personnel;
- 60 destinations in Europe and Africa;
- 50 aircraft;
- 30 Bombardier CRJ1000s;
- Operates regional services for Iberia under an exclusivity agreement;
- Provides wet lease services for Lufthansa, SAS, BinterCanarias and Croatian Airlines.
- CityJet:
- 1250 personnel;
- Over 40 aircraft;
- 22 new CRJ900s dedicated to wet lease;
- Nine European bases;
- Provides wet lease services for Air France, Brussels Airlines and SAS. [more - original PR]