Air Niugini to develop fleet and replace older types as part of 'Higher Altitude'

Air Niugini MD Alan Milne announced (20-Mar-2019) details of the carrier's future fleet acquisition as part of the 'Higher Altitude' programme. Air Niugini plans to acquire four new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with delivery expected in 2020 and 2021. The airline will also consider replacements for its Boeing 767s, Fokker regional jets and Bombardier Dash 8 turboprop aircraft. Mr Milne stated: "Any airline making a fleet decision requires a lot of work, very long lead times, and is usually a very difficult one as the economic conditions when new aircraft arrive are often vastly different from when the aircraft are first ordered. However, Air Niugini has done pretty well up to this point". According to the CAPA Fleet Database, the carrier also has a single 787-8 on order, due for delivery in Jun-2019.