1-Jul-2019 8:47 AM

Air Niugini suspends Hoskins Airport services due to Manam volcano eruption

Air Niugini suspended (28-Jun-2019) services operating to/from Hoskins Airport due to an unacceptable level of volcanic ash surrounding the airport from the eruption of the Manam volcano. The carrier will continue to review the situation and will operate to Port Moresby from Lae and Rabaul. Air Niugini temporarily suspended overnight aircraft at Madang Airport on 28-Jun-2019 until 01-Jul-2019. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

