21-Jul-2020 1:11 PM

Air Niugini outlines network resumption plans

Air Niugini, via its official Twitter account, announced (16-Jul-2020) the following amendments to domestic services and capacity, effective 17-Jul-2020:

  • Increase Wewak services to daily;
  • Double frequency between Lae, Madang and Wewak from three to six times weekly;
  • Increase of Vanimo frequency from five times weekly to daily, including three via Lae, Madang and Wewak;
  • Restore Fokker 70 jet services to Kavieng via Hoskins;
  • Addition of a third Buka frequency;
  • Increase Port Morseby-Lae frequency from 28 to 32 times weekly;
  • Increase Port Moresby-Mt Hagen frequency from 32 to 36 times weekly;
  • Port Moresby-Rabaul frequency increased from 18 to 24 times weekly;
  • Daru frequency increase from four to five times weekly;
  • Services to Mt Hagen and Rabaul Tokua continue to be operated by Q400 or Dash-8 aircraft whilst National Airports Corporation performs essential maintenance on the runways at these two airports.

The schedule continues to be reviewed on a weekly basis.

