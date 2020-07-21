21-Jul-2020 1:11 PM
Air Niugini outlines network resumption plans
Air Niugini, via its official Twitter account, announced (16-Jul-2020) the following amendments to domestic services and capacity, effective 17-Jul-2020:
- Increase Wewak services to daily;
- Double frequency between Lae, Madang and Wewak from three to six times weekly;
- Increase of Vanimo frequency from five times weekly to daily, including three via Lae, Madang and Wewak;
- Restore Fokker 70 jet services to Kavieng via Hoskins;
- Addition of a third Buka frequency;
- Increase Port Morseby-Lae frequency from 28 to 32 times weekly;
- Increase Port Moresby-Mt Hagen frequency from 32 to 36 times weekly;
- Port Moresby-Rabaul frequency increased from 18 to 24 times weekly;
- Daru frequency increase from four to five times weekly;
- Services to Mt Hagen and Rabaul Tokua continue to be operated by Q400 or Dash-8 aircraft whilst National Airports Corporation performs essential maintenance on the runways at these two airports.
The schedule continues to be reviewed on a weekly basis.