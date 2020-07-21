Air Niugini outlines network resumption plans

Air Niugini, via its official Twitter account, announced (16-Jul-2020) the following amendments to domestic services and capacity, effective 17-Jul-2020:

Increase Wewak services to daily;

Double frequency between Lae, Madang and Wewak from three to six times weekly;

Increase of Vanimo frequency from five times weekly to daily, including three via Lae, Madang and Wewak;

Restore Fokker 70 jet services to Kavieng via Hoskins;

70 jet services to Kavieng via Hoskins; Addition of a third Buka frequency;

Increase Port Morseby-Lae frequency from 28 to 32 times weekly;

Increase Port Moresby-Mt Hagen frequency from 32 to 36 times weekly;

Port Moresby-Rabaul frequency increased from 18 to 24 times weekly;

Daru frequency increase from four to five times weekly;

Services to Mt Hagen and Rabaul Tokua continue to be operated by Q400 or Dash-8 aircraft whilst National Airports Corporation performs essential maintenance on the runways at these two airports.

The schedule continues to be reviewed on a weekly basis.