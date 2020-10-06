6-Oct-2020 9:17 AM
Air Niugini announces the removal of domestic travel restrictions
Air Niugini announced (05-Oct-2020) Papua New Guinea's State of Emergency Controller issued new domestic and international travel measures, providing the following directives:
- There are no limitations on any domestic travel;
- For international inbound travel, from Australia (excluding Victoria), New Zealand and most of the Pacific Islands inbound passengers now only have to home isolate for seven days. Where segregating at home is not possible inbound passengers still need to hotel quarantine for seven days;
- Passengers arriving from other international locations still need to quarantine at a hotel for 14 days;
- All inbound international passengers still need to complete a negative PCR coronavirus test within seven days prior to travel;
- All inbound international passengers coming into Papua New Guinea need to get Controller Approval in advance. Passengers transiting Port Moresby do not need to get Controller approval;
- Air Niugini has now had its passenger cap into Brisbane increased to 50 passengers per service, and with no limit into Cairns.