29-Mar-2021 8:58 AM
Air New Zealand updates schedule to Australia ahead of safe travel zone
Air New Zealand released (26-Mar-2021) a new trans-Tasman schedule in anticipation of the announcement of a two way safe travel zone between New Zealand and Australia. The carrier plans to operate additional quarantine free flights from Auckland to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane from 12-Apr-2021 to 18-Apr-2021. The airline will increase frequencies from Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Queenstown to all Australian ports from 19-Apr-2021 to 30-Oct-2021, initially operating 65% of pre COVID-19 capacity. Auckland-Hobart service will not be available for sale until a two way safe travel zone has been announced. The carrier's schedule is as follows:
- Auckland:
- Brisbane: One to two times daily;
- Melbourne: One to three times daily;
- Sydney: Three to five times daily;
- Perth: Six to seven times weekly from 21-Apr-2021, subject to borders opening to New Zealand;
- Gold Coast: Six to seven times weekly 19-Apr-2021;
- Adelaide: Three to four times weekly from 05-May-2021;
- Sunshine Coast: Three times weekly from 28-Jun-2021;
- Cairns: Three times weekly from 29-Jun-2021;
- Wellington:
- Christchurch:
- Brisbane: Five to seven times weekly from 12-Apr-2021;
- Melbourne: Two flights between 30-Mar-2021 to 10-Apr-2021, six to seven flights per week from 12-Apr-2021;
- Sydney: Seven to 11 times weekly from 12-Apr-2021;
- Gold Coast: One to three times weekly from 24-Apr-2021;
- Queenstown:
- Melbourne: Three to five times weekly from 13-Apr-2021;
- Sydney: Four to seven times weekly from 13-Apr-2021;
- Brisbane: Three flights per week, seasonal services from 02-May-2021. [more - original PR]