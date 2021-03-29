Air New Zealand updates schedule to Australia ahead of safe travel zone

Air New Zealand released (26-Mar-2021) a new trans-Tasman schedule in anticipation of the announcement of a two way safe travel zone between New Zealand and Australia. The carrier plans to operate additional quarantine free flights from Auckland to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane from 12-Apr-2021 to 18-Apr-2021. The airline will increase frequencies from Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Queenstown to all Australian ports from 19-Apr-2021 to 30-Oct-2021, initially operating 65% of pre COVID-19 capacity. Auckland-Hobart service will not be available for sale until a two way safe travel zone has been announced. The carrier's schedule is as follows: