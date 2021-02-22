Air New Zealand to trial IATA digital Travel Pass

Air New Zealand announced (22-Feb-2021) plans to trial IATA's digital Travel Pass on Auckland-Sydney service in Apr-2021. Air New Zealand chief digital officer Jennifer Sepull says the goal is to enable customers to seamlessly manage their digital travel documentation throughout their travel experience. The trial will run for three weeks once available in Apr-2021 and both aircrew and customers will be invited to join the trial. The airline is in conversation with government agencies about options for validation of testing and vaccination. [more - original PR]