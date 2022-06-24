24-Jun-2022 10:35 AM
Air New Zealand to relaunch 14 international routes by 09-Jul-2022
Air New Zealand announced (22-Jun-2022) plans to relaunch 14 international routes to make Jul-2022 "the busiest July in two years". The airline will have restored three quarters of its domestic and international routes as of 09-Jul-2022, resuming destinations such as Honolulu, Houston and Tahiti after around 820 days of not operating. Schedule details include:
- Auckland-Honolulu: Scheduled to commence on 04-Jul-2022;
- Auckland-Tahiti: Commence on 06-Jul-2022;
- Auckland-New Caledonia: Commence on 06-Jul-2022;
- Auckland-Houston: Commence on 07-Jul-2022;
- Auckland-Adelaide: Commence on 06-Jul-2022;
- Auckland-Cairns: Commence on 05-Jul-2022;
- Auckland-Hobart: Commence on 07-Jul-2022;
- Auckland-Sunshine Coast: Commence on 09-Jul-2022;
- Christchurch-Gold Coast: Commence on 03-Jul-2022;
- Christchurch-Nadi: Commence on 05-Jul-2022;
- Wellington-Nadi: Commence on 05-Jul-2022;
- Queenstown-Brisbane: Commence on 24-Jun-2022;
- Queenstown-Melbourne: Commence on 24-Jun-2022;
- Queenstown-Sydney: Commence on 25-Jun-2022. [more - original PR]