24-Jun-2022 10:35 AM

Air New Zealand to relaunch 14 international routes by 09-Jul-2022

Air New Zealand announced (22-Jun-2022) plans to relaunch 14 international routes to make Jul-2022 "the busiest July in two years". The airline will have restored three quarters of its domestic and international routes as of 09-Jul-2022, resuming destinations such as Honolulu, Houston and Tahiti after around 820 days of not operating. Schedule details include:

