Air New Zealand to reduce 60% of waste which goes to landfill within the next five years

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer David Morgan, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) the carrier is seeking to reduce the amount of waste which goes to landfill by 60% in the next five years. Mr Morgan said it is "entirely achievable", and it will involve both inflight and the supply chain. Mr Morgan said the carrier will collaborate with supply chain partners to reduce the waste, adding "anything now that goes on the aeroplane" must be packaged in something that will meet the expectation.