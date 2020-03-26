Air New Zealand to operate limited international network to end of May-2020

Air New Zealand adjusted (25-Mar-2020) its international network to match demand and government travel restrictions due to the coronavirus. The airline will operate a limited international network from 30-Mar-2020 and 31-May-2020 to enable essential travel and keep air freight moving through key cargo corroidors to North America and Asia. Overall international capacity will reduce by 95% from pre coronavirus levels. The carrier will operate the following services:

Tasman operations: Auckland-Brisbane and Melbourne, twice weekly: Auckland-Sydney, three times weekly;

Pacific operations: Auckland-Rarotonga, Fiji , Niue , weekly; Sydney-Norfolk, weekly; Brisbane-Norfolk, weekly;

Long haul operations: Auckland-Los Angeles three times weekly service; Auckland- Hong Kong , twice weekly; Auckland-Shanghai: Return frequency on alternate days from 02-May-2020.



Samoa and Tonga are not permitting international flights. If these restrictions end, Air New Zealand is likely to operate one return weekly service from Auckland. The carrier also is retiming its Hong Kong operations to maximise freight opportunities. [more - original PR]