22-Apr-2020 8:51 AM

Air New Zealand to operate limited domestic schedule for 'Alert Level 3' restrictions

Air New Zealand announced (22-Apr-2020) plans to adjust its domestic network as New Zealand enters 'Alert Level 3' restrictions, effective 28-Apr-2020. The carrier will operate a limited domestic schedule to enable essential air travel and allow air freight to continue. Air New Zealand GM networks Scott Carr stated adjustments include: "adding several services a week between Auckland and Napier and Auckland and Tauranga. We'll also be adding additional capacity between Christchurch and Dunedin with flights in and out of Dunedin across the week". [more - original PR]

