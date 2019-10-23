23-Oct-2019 9:13 AM
Air New Zealand to launch nonstop Auckland-New York, suspend Los Angeles-London
Air New Zealand announced (23-Oct-2019) plans to launch three times weekly nonstop Auckland-New York Newark service with Boeing 787-9 equipment, effective Oct-2020. Air New Zealand acting CEO Jeff McDowall reported growth to New Zealand is strongest from North America and the airline's new Chicago service "is exceeding expectations". The carrier additionally plans to suspend seven times weekly Los Angeles-London service, effective Oct-2020 to "free up aircraft capacity to make this milestone a reality". [more - original PR]