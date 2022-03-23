Become a CAPA Member
23-Mar-2022 10:26 AM

Air New Zealand to launch nonstop Auckland-New York service on 17-Sep-2022

Air New Zealand announced (23-Mar-2022) its first service to New York John F Kennedy will be on 17-Sep-2022. The Auckland-New York service will operate three times weekly on a year round basis with Boeing 787-9 equipment. Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran stated: "Traditionally, flight numbers 1 and 2 are used for an airline's flagship route. And that's what New York will be – our flagship route… We've worked incredibly hard over the last few years to make this ultra-long-haul service a reality". [more - original PR]

