Air New Zealand to commence quarantine free Auckland-Brisbane service

Air New Zealand announced (06-Jan-2021) plans to launch a quarantine free Auckland-Brisbane service on 07-Jan-2021. Passengers travelling on the service will be required to complete the Australia Travel Declaration form stating they have been in New Zealand the preceding 14 days. The service is a one way arrangement, and those returning to New Zealand must quarantine for 14 days on return, provide payment for quarantine and register their managed isolation accommodation requirements via the New Zealand Government's Managed Isolation and Quarantine website. [more - original PR]