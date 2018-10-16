Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Oct-2018 9:39 AM

Air New Zealand to collaborate with Zephyr Airworks for autonomous electric air taxi services

Air New Zealand partnered (16-Oct-2018) with Zephyr Airworks to collaborate on bringing autonomous electric air taxi services to market in New Zealand with the Cora electric air taxi. "Both companies see the potential for our airspace to free people from the constraints of traffic and its associated social, economic and environmental impacts", Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon stated, adding the partnership provides a "very real" possibility for advancing safe, environmentally friendly travel in New Zealand. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More