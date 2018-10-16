Air New Zealand to collaborate with Zephyr Airworks for autonomous electric air taxi services

Air New Zealand partnered (16-Oct-2018) with Zephyr Airworks to collaborate on bringing autonomous electric air taxi services to market in New Zealand with the Cora electric air taxi. "Both companies see the potential for our airspace to free people from the constraints of traffic and its associated social, economic and environmental impacts", Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon stated, adding the partnership provides a "very real" possibility for advancing safe, environmentally friendly travel in New Zealand. [more - original PR]