Air New Zealand temporarily amends short haul international product for social distancing

Air New Zealand stated (13-May-2020) to maintain social distancing onboard, the carrier's 'Inflight Bites' buy on board option will no longer be available for purchase on any short haul service between New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific Islands between 12-May-2020 and 30-Jun-2020. Due to the change, the following amendments were made to the airline's short haul product:

Seat and Seat+Bag will not be available for purchase for travel between 12-May-2020 and 30-Jun-2020. Works, Works Deluxe, Premium Economy and Business Premier will continue to be available;

In absence of Inflight Bites, Seat and Seat+Bag customers booked prior to 12-May-2020 will be offered a meal;

Seat and Seat+Bag customers travelling between 12-May-2020 and 30-Jun-2020 can make changes to their travel dates and retain their current product. Normal fare rules apply. [more - original PR]