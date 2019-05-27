Air New Zealand signs letter of intent to purchase eight Boeing 787-10 aircraft

Air New Zealand signed (27-May-2019) an LoI to purchase eight Boeing 787-10 aircraft powered by GE Aviation's GEnx-1B engines. The carrier reported the purchase was heavily negotiated from the list price of USD2.7 billion. Deployment of the 787s will focus on Pacific Rim destinations. The first new aircraft is expected to join the Air New Zealand fleet in late 2022 with the remainder delivered at intervals through to 2027. [more - original PR]