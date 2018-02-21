Loading
22-Feb-2018 10:33 AM

Air New Zealand reports USD233m operating profit in H1FY2018, on track for second highest profit

Air New Zealand reported (22-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights for six months ended 31-Dec-2017:

  • Operating revenue: NZD2729 million (USD1947 million), +5.6%;
    • Passengers: NZD2337 million (USD1668 million), +5.5%;
    • Cargo: NZD189 million (USD135 million), +10.5%;
    • Contract services: NZD83 million (USD59 million), +3.8%;
  • Total costs^: NZD2402 million (USD1714 million), +6.9%;
    • Labour: NZD635 million (USD453 million), +1.9%;
    • Fuel: NZD470 million (USD335 million), +20.5%;
  • Profit before finance costs, associates and other significant items and taxation: NZD327 million (USD233 million), -3.3%;
  • Net profit: NZD232 million (USD166 million), -9.4%;
  • Passengers: 8.5 million, +5.5%;
    • Domestic: 5.6 million, +6.9%;
    • Tasman and Pacific Islands: 1.9 million, +4.6%;
    • International: 1.0 million, +0.2%;
  • Passenger load factor: 82.5%, -0.6ppt;
    • Domestic: 81.7%, +1.9ppt;
    • Tasman and Pacific Islands: 82.2%, +0.7ppt;
    • International: 83.0%, -1.9ppt;
  • Passenger revenue per ASK: NZD 10.6 cents (USD 7.6 cents), +2.0%;
    • Domestic: NZD 21.6 cents (USD 15.4 cents), +4.4%;
    • Tasman and Pacific Islands: NZD 10.0 cents (USD 7.1 cents), +6.1%;
    • International: NZD 7.7 cents (USD 5.5 cents), -3.3%;
  • Total assets: NZD7602 million (USD5425 million);
  • Bank and short term deposits: NZD1340 million (USD956 million);
  • Total liabilities: NZD5479 million (USD3910 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at NZD1 = USD0.713592
^Includes depreciation and amortisation and rental and lease costs

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More