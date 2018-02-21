Air New Zealand reports USD233m operating profit in H1FY2018, on track for second highest profit

Air New Zealand reported (22-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights for six months ended 31-Dec-2017:

Operating revenue: NZD2729 million (USD1947 million), +5.6%; Passengers: NZD2337 million (USD1668 million), +5.5%; Cargo: NZD189 million (USD135 million), +10.5%; Contract services: NZD83 million (USD59 million), +3.8%;

Total costs^: NZD2402 million (USD1714 million), +6.9%; Labour: NZD635 million (USD453 million), +1.9%; Fuel: NZD470 million (USD335 million), +20.5%;

Profit before finance costs, associates and other significant items and taxation: NZD327 million (USD233 million), -3.3%;

Net profit: NZD232 million (USD166 million), -9.4%;

Passengers: 8.5 million, +5.5%; Domestic: 5.6 million, +6.9%; Tasman and Pacific Islands: 1.9 million, +4.6%; International: 1.0 million, +0.2%;

Passenger load factor: 82.5%, -0.6ppt; Domestic: 81.7%, +1.9ppt; Tasman and Pacific Islands: 82.2%, +0.7ppt; International: 83.0%, -1.9ppt;

Passenger revenue per ASK: NZD 10.6 cents (USD 7.6 cents), +2.0%; Domestic: NZD 21.6 cents (USD 15.4 cents), +4.4%; Tasman and Pacific Islands: NZD 10.0 cents (USD 7.1 cents), +6.1%; International: NZD 7.7 cents (USD 5.5 cents), -3.3%;

Total assets: NZD7602 million (USD5425 million);

Bank and short term deposits: NZD1340 million (USD956 million);

Total liabilities: NZD5479 million (USD3910 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at NZD1 = USD0.713592

^Includes depreciation and amortisation and rental and lease costs