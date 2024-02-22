Air New Zealand reports 'stable' demand in most markets during H1FY2024

Air New Zealand announced (22-Feb-2024) passenger revenue increased 21% year-on-year to NZD3.1 billion (USD1.9 billion) in H1FY2024, driven by a "significant" increase in capacity across the international network. Air New Zealand said demand was "stable" in most markets, but signs of softness in domestic corporate and government demand was experienced from Sep-2023. Overall capacity increased 29% and operating costs, including fuel, increased 21% due to a "substantial" increase in long haul operations. Chair Dame Therese Walsh stated: "While we have reported a solid first half result, it is against the backdrop of significant ongoing supply chain issues, particularly the additional Pratt & Whitney engine maintenance requirements on our A321neo fleet, which will see up to five of our newest and most efficient aircraft out of service at any one time across the next 18 months at least". Ms Walsh added: "On top of these operational challenges, we are now leaning into the reality of a worsening revenue and cost environment, which is expected to have a significant adverse impact on performance in the second half". [more - original PR]