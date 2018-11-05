Become a CAPA Member
5-Nov-2018 8:44 AM

Air New Zealand receives first A321neo

Air New Zealand received (03-Nov-2018) its first A321neo aircraft (ZK-NNA). The aircraft is expected to enter commercial service on Auckland-Brisbane service on 23-Nov-2018. It is the first of 13 new A320neo variants to be delivered out to 2019 to replace A320s currently operating Tasman and Pacific Island services. A second A321neo is expected to enter service in the coming weeks, with a further seven A321neos on order for its domestic network, expected to be delivered from 2020 to 2024. [more - original PR]

