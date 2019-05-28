28-May-2019 11:52 AM
Air New Zealand reaffirms 2019 outlook 'despite higher fuel prices'
Air New Zealand reaffirmed (27-May-2019) its 2019 outlook "despite higher fuel prices". Key details include:
- The airline experienced an additional NZD25 million (USD16.4 million) in costs from increased jet fuel prices however is continuing to target NZD340 million (USD222.5 million) to NZD400 million (USD261.8 million) in earnings before tax;
- Targeting strong free cash flow generation over the next three years;
- Moderate network growth over the medium term;
- Introduction of a cost reduction programme targeting NZD60 million (USD39.2 million) in annualised savings by the end of 2021. [more - original PR]