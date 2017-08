Air New Zealand reported (23-Aug-2017) it is "optimistic about the overall market dynamics" for FY2018. Based upon current market conditions and assuming an average jet fuel price of USD60 per barrel (the average over the past two months), the airline is aiming to improve upon 2017 earnings of NZD382 million (USD277 million). The company also announced it expects aircraft capital expenditure of NZD1.5 billion (USD1.1 billion) over the next four years. [more - original PR]