Air New Zealand operating profit down 1% in FY2018

Air New Zealand reported (23-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 3-0-Jun-2018:

Operating revenue: NZD5485 million (USD3919 million), +7.4% year-on-year; Passenger: NZD4679 million (USD3343 million), +6.9%; Cargo: NZD370 million (USD264 million), +10.4%;

Operating costs: NZD4193 million (USD2996 million), +9.2%; Labour: NZD1294 million (USD925 million), +2.6%; Fuel: NZD987 million (USD705 million), +19.3%;

Operating profit**: NZD540 million (USD386 million), -0.9%;

Profit before tax: NZD540 million (USD385.8 million), +2.5%;

Net profit: NZD390 million (USD278.7 million), +2.1%;

Passengers: 17.0 million, +6.4%;

Passenger load factor: 82.8%, +0.2ppt;

Passenger revenue per ASK: NZD 10.6 cents (USD 7.6 cents), +1.8%;

Total assets: NZD7846 million (USD5606 million);

Bank and short term deposits: NZD1343 million (USD959.6 million);

Total liabilities: NZD5670 million (USD4051 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at NZD1 = USD0.714515

**Includes depreciation and amortisation and rental and lease costs