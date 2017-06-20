20-Jun-2017 9:15 AM
Air New Zealand sees pax and load factor growth in May-2017
Air New Zealand released (20-Jun-2017) its Monthly Investor Update for May-2017 as follows:
- Passengers: 1.2 million, +8.7% year-on-year;
- Short haul passengers increased 9.4%;
- Domestic passengers increased 9.8%;
- Tasman/Pacific passengers increased 8.2%;
- Long haul passenger numbers increased by 4.0%;
- Revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) increased 6.3% with a 5.4% capacity (ASKs) increase:
- Short haul RPKs increased 9.3%;
- Domestic RPKs increased 12.0%;
- Tasman/Pacific RPKs increased 7.8%;
- Long haul RPKs increased by 4.1%;
- Group load factors increased 0.7% to 81.1%;
- Short haul load factor increased 0.8ppts;
- Domestic load factor increased 0.8ppts;
- Tasman/Pacific load factor increased 1.7ppts;
- Long haul load factor increased 0.6ppts. [more - original PR]