Air New Zealand sees pax and load factor growth in May-2017

Air New Zealand released (20-Jun-2017) its Monthly Investor Update for May-2017 as follows:



Passengers: 1.2 million, +8.7% year-on-year;

Short haul passengers increased 9.4%; Domestic passengers increased 9.8%; Tasman/Pacific passengers increased 8.2%; Long haul passenger numbers increased by 4.0%;

Revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) increased 6.3% with a 5.4% capacity (ASKs) increase:

Short haul RPKs increased 9.3%; Domestic RPKs increased 12.0%; Tasman/Pacific RPKs increased 7.8%; Long haul RPKs increased by 4.1%;

Group load factors increased 0.7% to 81.1%;

Short haul load factor increased 0.8ppts; Domestic load factor increased 0.8ppts; Tasman/Pacific load factor increased 1.7ppts; Long haul load factor increased 0.6ppts. [more - original PR]

