20-Jun-2017 9:15 AM

Air New Zealand sees pax and load factor growth in May-2017

Air New Zealand released (20-Jun-2017) its Monthly Investor Update for May-2017 as follows:

  • Passengers: 1.2 million, +8.7% year-on-year; 
    • Short haul passengers increased 9.4%;
    • Domestic passengers increased 9.8%;
    • Tasman/Pacific passengers increased  8.2%;
    • Long haul passenger numbers increased by 4.0%;
  • Revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) increased 6.3% with a 5.4% capacity (ASKs) increase: 
    • Short haul RPKs increased 9.3%;
    • Domestic RPKs increased 12.0%;
    • Tasman/Pacific RPKs increased 7.8%;
    • Long haul RPKs increased by 4.1%;
  • Group load factors increased 0.7% to 81.1%;
    • Short haul load factor increased 0.8ppts;
    • Domestic load factor increased 0.8ppts;
    • Tasman/Pacific load factor increased 1.7ppts;
    • Long haul load factor increased 0.6ppts. [more - original PR]