Become a CAPA Member
Loading
18-May-2021 9:33 AM

Air New Zealand launches Auckland-Rarotonga travel bubble service

Air New Zealand launched (18-May-2021) Auckland-Rarotonga travel bubble service on 18-May-2021 following the establishment of a two way Cook Islands-New Zealand travel bubble. The carrier handled a full service, as well as delivering Pfizer vaccinations ahead of the Cook Islands vaccination roll out. The carrier will initially operate the service twice weekly, increasing to daily in Jul-2021. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More