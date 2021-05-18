18-May-2021 9:33 AM
Air New Zealand launches Auckland-Rarotonga travel bubble service
Air New Zealand launched (18-May-2021) Auckland-Rarotonga travel bubble service on 18-May-2021 following the establishment of a two way Cook Islands-New Zealand travel bubble. The carrier handled a full service, as well as delivering Pfizer vaccinations ahead of the Cook Islands vaccination roll out. The carrier will initially operate the service twice weekly, increasing to daily in Jul-2021. [more - original PR]