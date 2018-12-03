Air New Zealand launches Auckland-Chicago O'Hare service

Air New Zealand launched (30-Nov-2018) three times weekly Auckland-Chicago O'Hare nonstop service with Boeing 787-9 equipment. Commenting on the launch, Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon said the route is expected to contribute around NZD70 million (USD48.3 million) p/a to the New Zealand economy. The country already welcomes 340,000 visitors p/a from the US and the number expected to increase with the new service. [more - original PR]