25-May-2017 9:51 AM
Air New Zealand pax up 7% to 1.3m with 85% load factor in Apr-2017
Air New Zealand passenger numbers up 7% - traffic highlights for Apr-2017:
- Passengers: 1.3 million, +6.6% year-on-year;
- Short haul: 1.1 million, +7.0%;
- Domestic: 849,000, +6.7%;
- Tasman/Pacific: 283,000, +7.9%;
- Long haul: 153,000, +3.2%;
- North America/UK: 92,000, -0.7%;
- Asia/Japan/Singapore: 61,000, -1.2%;
- Passenger load factor: 85.2%, +2.6ppts;
- Asia/Japan/Singapore: 88.9%, +4.5ppts;
- Long haul: 87.5%, +4.4ppts;
- North America/UK: 86.7%, +4.4ppts;
- Domestic: 83.7%, +0.8ppt;
- Short haul: 82.6%, +0.7ppt;
- Tasman/Pacific: 82.0%, +0.6ppt. [more - original PR]
Air New Zealand: "For the financial year to date, Short Haul passenger revenue per ASK (RASK)* decreased 4.8% and Long Haul RASK* decreased 14.3%. Removing the impact of foreign exchange, Group-wide RASK* decreased 7.5%, and Group-wide yields for the financial year to date decreased 5.9% on the same period last year." Source: Company statement, 24-May-2017.