25-May-2017 9:51 AM

Air New Zealand pax up 7% to 1.3m with 85% load factor in Apr-2017

Air New Zealand passenger numbers up 7% - traffic highlights for Apr-2017:

  • Passengers: 1.3 million, +6.6% year-on-year;
    • Short haul: 1.1 million, +7.0%;
    • Domestic: 849,000, +6.7%;
    • Tasman/Pacific: 283,000, +7.9%;
    • Long haul: 153,000, +3.2%;
    • North America/UK: 92,000, -0.7%;
    • Asia/Japan/Singapore: 61,000, -1.2%;
  • Passenger load factor: 85.2%, +2.6ppts;
    • Asia/Japan/Singapore: 88.9%, +4.5ppts;
    • Long haul: 87.5%, +4.4ppts;
    • North America/UK: 86.7%, +4.4ppts;
    • Domestic: 83.7%, +0.8ppt;
    • Short haul: 82.6%, +0.7ppt;
    • Tasman/Pacific: 82.0%, +0.6ppt. [more - original PR]

Air New Zealand: "For the financial year to date, Short Haul passenger revenue per ASK (RASK)* decreased 4.8% and Long Haul RASK* decreased 14.3%. Removing the impact of foreign exchange, Group-wide RASK* decreased 7.5%, and Group-wide yields for the financial year to date decreased 5.9% on the same period last year." Source: Company statement, 24-May-2017.