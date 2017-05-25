Air New Zealand pax up 7% to 1.3m with 85% load factor in Apr-2017

Air New Zealand passenger numbers up 7% - traffic highlights for Apr-2017:

Air New Zealand: "For the financial year to date, Short Haul passenger revenue per ASK (RASK)* decreased 4.8% and Long Haul RASK* decreased 14.3%. Removing the impact of foreign exchange, Group-wide RASK* decreased 7.5%, and Group-wide yields for the financial year to date decreased 5.9% on the same period last year." Source: Company statement, 24-May-2017.