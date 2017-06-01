Air New Zealand Investor Day 2017: Earnings before tax likely to exceed USD372m

Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon announced (01-Jun-2017) an update on the carrier’s 2017 outlook. Mr Luxon stated that based on the current market environment and jet fuel price, 2017 earnings before taxation are likely to exceed NZD525 million (USD372.8 million). This is the second best result ever achieved by the carrier, following a result of NZD663 million (USD469.4 million) in 2016. [more - original PR]