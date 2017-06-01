Air New Zealand Investor Day 2017: Summary

Air New Zealand hosted (01-Jun-2017) its Investor Day 2017, with key speakers from the carrier, including CEO Christopher Luxon, who stated growth has been supported by robust demand drivers that are expected to remain strong for the foreseeable future, as well as New Zealand's fast-growing economy. Key highlights from the presentation include:

Air New Zealand achieved 14 years of consecutive profitability;

Air New Zealand achieved 12 years of consecutive dividends;

2017 earnings before taxation are likely to exceed NZD525 million (USD372.8 million).

Expanding the core domestic business with a targeted three year average capacity growth of 3% to 5%;

Air New Zealand announced it will focus heavily on the Australia demand for long haul connecting services;

Air New Zealand announced a 5% improvement in CASK trend since Jun-2014;

New deliveries of Boeing 787-9 aircraft will have a different configuration that is skewed to a higher premium product. [more - original PR]