1-Jun-2017 10:30 AM

Air New Zealand Investor Day 2017: Strategic growth priorities

Air New Zealand announced (01-Jun-2017) plans for future growth opportunities, including:

  • Expanding the core domestic business with a targeted three year average capacity growth of 3% to 5%;
  • Stimulating additional demand by growing core jet and regional routes;
  • Investing in coordinated regional tourism campaigns;
  • Leveraging the strengths of its long haul network with a targeted three year average capacity growth of 4% to 7%. [more - original PR]