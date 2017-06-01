1-Jun-2017 10:30 AM
Air New Zealand Investor Day 2017: Strategic growth priorities
Air New Zealand announced (01-Jun-2017) plans for future growth opportunities, including:
- Expanding the core domestic business with a targeted three year average capacity growth of 3% to 5%;
- Stimulating additional demand by growing core jet and regional routes;
- Investing in coordinated regional tourism campaigns;
- Leveraging the strengths of its long haul network with a targeted three year average capacity growth of 4% to 7%. [more - original PR]