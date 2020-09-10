Air New Zealand grounds Boeing 777 fleet out to Sep-2021
Air New Zealand grounded (10-Sep-020) its Boeing 777 fleet until at least Sep-2021 due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus. In May-2020, the airline grounded the majority of its seven Boeing 777-300 aircraft until the end of 2020. At the same time, the company signalled it was unlikely to operate its eight Boeing 777-200 aircraft in the foreseeable future and began preparing to send these into long term storage overseas. Four of Air New Zealand's Boeing 777-300 aircraft will be stored in Victorville, while the remaining three will stay in Auckland where they are able to be returned to service if required. The airline's Boeing 777-200 aircraft will be sent to long term storage facilities in both Roswell and Victorville, from later on 10-Sep-2020. Air New Zealand COO Carrie Hurihanganui said the recovery of the airline's international network post-coronavirus is looking to be slower than initially thought. [more - original PR]