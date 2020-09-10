Become a CAPA Member
Loading
10-Sep-2020 9:49 AM

Air New Zealand grounds Boeing 777 fleet out to Sep-2021

Air New Zealand grounded (10-Sep-020) its Boeing 777 fleet until at least Sep-2021 due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus. In May-2020, the airline grounded the majority of its seven Boeing 777-300 aircraft until the end of 2020. At the same time, the company signalled it was unlikely to operate its eight Boeing 777-200 aircraft in the foreseeable future and began preparing to send these into long term storage overseas. Four of Air New Zealand's Boeing 777-300 aircraft will be stored in Victorville, while the remaining three will stay in Auckland where they are able to be returned to service if required. The airline's Boeing 777-200 aircraft will be sent to long term storage facilities in both Roswell and Victorville, from later on 10-Sep-2020. Air New Zealand COO Carrie Hurihanganui said the recovery of the airline's international network post-coronavirus is looking to be slower than initially thought. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More