19-Oct-2017 11:36 AM

Air New Zealand focused on four main digital innovations to improve services

Air New Zealand chief revenue officer Cam Wallace, speaking at the CAPA-ACTE New Zealand Aviation and Corporate Travel Summit, stated (17-Oct-2017) the carrier "wants to create a future where we are at the front of digital revolution". Currently, the carrier is focused on four main digital innovations, including: Chip, the robot personal assistant, in collaboration with Commonwealth Bank of Australia; Hollow lense, a personalised tool for crew to assist with traveller personal preferences; Oscar, an AI bot recently launched and receiving about 1000 requests per day; and further personalisation of IFE.

