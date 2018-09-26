Air New Zealand first A321neo to enter service in Nov-2018

Air New Zealand confirmed (26-Sep-2018) its first A321neo will enter commercial service in mid-Nov-2018. The aircraft is the first of 13 A320neo family aircraft (seven A321neos and six A320neos) Air New Zealand is acquiring to replace the A320ceo fleet operating Tasman and Pacific Island services. Air New Zealand will acquire a further seven A321neos for anticipated domestic network growth. A second A321neo is also expected to enter service in Nov-2018, while the airline's first A320neo is scheduled for Feb-2019. The remaining aircraft will be delivered by late 2019. The additional A321neos for the airline's domestic network are expected to be delivered from 2020 to 2024. The carrier's A320neo aircraft will be configured with 165 seats, an increase of 7% compared to the current A320ceo fleet. The A321neo will be configured with 214 seats - 46 more than the airline's current international A320 fleet. At list prices, the combined value of the two aircraft orders is NZD2.8 billion (USD1.9 billion). [more - original PR]