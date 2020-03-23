Air New Zealand enters loan facility and cancels 2020 interim dividend

Air New Zealand entered (20-Mar-2020) a debt funding agreement with the New Zealand Government, under which the government will provide a standby loan facility of up to NZD900 million (USD504.4 million) to support the airline during the coronavirus outbreak. The facility will be provided in two tranches: the first of up to NZD600 million (USD336.2 million) with an interest rate between 7% and 8% p/a and the second of NZD300 million (USD168.1 million) with an interest rate of 9% p/a. The facility will be available for up to 24 months, with interest rates on the tranches to increase by 1% if the facility remains after 12 months. The availability of each tranche of the facility is subject to certain conditions, including agreeing an operating finance plan and the cancellation of the company's 2020 interim dividend of NZD0.11 (USD0.06) per share. [more - original PR]