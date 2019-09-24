24-Sep-2019 12:41 PM
Air New Zealand enters agreement for eight Boeing 787-10 aircraft
Air New Zealand entered (24-Sep-2019) an agreement to purchase eight Boeing 787-10 aircraft, powered by GEnx-1B engines. The first new aircraft is expected to join Air New Zealand in 2H2020, with the remainder at intervals through to 2027. As previously reported by CAPA, Air New Zealand reported it has a flexible agreement with Boeing to increase the number of purchased 787-10 aircraft from eight to 20. The agreement allows the aircraft to be substituted from 787-10 equipment to smaller 787-9s, or a combination of the two models for future fleet and network flexibility. [more - original PR]