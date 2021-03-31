Become a CAPA Member
31-Mar-2021 10:26 AM

Air New Zealand: Domestic business travel has returned to 90% of pre COVID levels

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty reported (29-Mar-2021) domestic business travel has returned to 90% of pre-COVID levels, surpassing the carrier's forecast of returning to 70% by 2022. Ms Geraghty stated: "To recover to near normal levels this quickly really reinforces the strength of our domestic network". She added the carrier has "planned a schedule that enables business travel through increased frequency and connectivity". The carrier is also regularly reviewing opportunities to add capacity, including deploying larger A321 aircraft on strongly booked flights. [more - original PR]

