Air New Zealand: Domestic business travel has returned to 90% of pre COVID levels

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty reported (29-Mar-2021) domestic business travel has returned to 90% of pre-COVID levels, surpassing the carrier's forecast of returning to 70% by 2022. Ms Geraghty stated: "To recover to near normal levels this quickly really reinforces the strength of our domestic network". She added the carrier has "planned a schedule that enables business travel through increased frequency and connectivity". The carrier is also regularly reviewing opportunities to add capacity, including deploying larger A321 aircraft on strongly booked flights. [more - original PR]