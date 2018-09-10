10-Sep-2018 9:56 AM
Air New Zealand, China Southern to speak at CAPA New Zealand Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit
CAPA - Centre for Aviation stated (10-Sep-2018) Air New Zealand GM user experience Che Tamahori, China Southern Airlines general manager - Australia and New Zealand Will Zhang, Fonterra Co-operative Group global vendor relationship manager Manish Awasthi, Forsyth Barr head of research Andy Bowley, Hawaiian Airlines country director - New Zealand Russell Willis, Hilton Auckland director of business development Max Houri and Virgin Australia group executive Rob Sharp are the latest speaker additions for the CAPA New Zealand Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit held in Auckland on 17/18 Oct 2018.