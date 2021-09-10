Air New Zealand chief operational integrity/safety officer outlines SAF usage by 2050

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer David Morgan, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) by 2050, the use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) will deliver a 50% of a goal of "net zero emissions, by that time". Mr Morgan added it is "fundamentally the proportion" of Air New Zealand's 2050 goal, where 50% of the goal "will be delivered by the use of sustainable aviation fuel".