Become a CAPA Member
Loading
10-Sep-2021 4:26 PM

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity/safety officer outlines SAF usage by 2050

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer David Morgan, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) by 2050, the use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) will deliver a 50% of a goal of "net zero emissions, by that time". Mr Morgan added it is "fundamentally the proportion" of Air New Zealand's 2050 goal, where 50% of the goal "will be delivered by the use of sustainable aviation fuel". 

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More