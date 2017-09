Air New Zealand chairman Antony Carter said (28-Sep-2017) the carrier is "fundamentally in a very strong position", with cash holdings of NZD1.4 billion (USD1 billion) and gearing at 51.8%, which is within the target range of 45% to 55%. According to Mr Carter, as the carrier enters the last phase of its multi‐year fleet investment programme, it continue to expect the balance sheet to remain "robust". [more - original PR]