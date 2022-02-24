Air New Zealand chair: FY2022 to remain heavily impacted by suppressed demand and rising costs

Air New Zealand chair Therese Walsh stated (24-Feb-2022) while optimism for the future is well founded, FY2022 will be the most difficult year yet for the airline. Dame Therese stated: "The 2022 financial year has and will continue to be much more heavily impacted, both by continued suppressed demand and rising costs". Highlighting fuel costs, Dame Therese said: "The cost of fuel has been significantly increasing - and although we have hedging strategies in place, we expect to see these rising costs start to come through in the second half and beyond". [more - original PR]