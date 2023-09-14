Become a CAPA Member
14-Sep-2023 4:13 PM

Air New Zealand CEO: trans-Tasman market a 'battle ground' for airlines

Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (14-Sep-2023) the trans-Tasman market is a "battle ground for airlines". Mr Foran said: "It's going to be tougher this year and that's exactly what we're seeing, load factors generally are not as strong as they were last year". He noted: "Fares aren't as robust and that's natural because there's a few more places that people are flying".

