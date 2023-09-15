15-Sep-2023 9:27 AM
Air New Zealand CEO: Corporate market 'hasn't come back completely'
Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (14-Sep-2023) "The corporate market is interesting and hasn't come back completely". Mr Foran said this is attributed to businesses trying to reach sustainability goals and looking at savings that they made when the industry was "effectively shut down". He noted: "Small medium businesses want to connect in increasing numbers".