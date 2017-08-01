Loading
1-Aug-2017 2:19 PM

Air New Zealand CEO comments on company culture

Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, noted (01-Aug-2017) the airline's 15 years of consecutive profitability and 13 years of consecutive dividends. Mr Luxon cited a key challenge for the airline in "how you preserve the core" business while stimulating change. Mr Luxon believes the best companies deliver commercial returns, enhanced customer experience and a high performance culture in unison and without trade offs. 

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More