Air New Zealand CEO comments on company culture

Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, noted (01-Aug-2017) the airline's 15 years of consecutive profitability and 13 years of consecutive dividends. Mr Luxon cited a key challenge for the airline in "how you preserve the core" business while stimulating change. Mr Luxon believes the best companies deliver commercial returns, enhanced customer experience and a high performance culture in unison and without trade offs.