Air New Zealand cancels 120 frequencies through to the end of Feb-2022

Air New Zealand stated (21-Dec-2021) following the New Zealand Government's announcement delaying the start of non managed isolation and quarantine travel, Air New Zealand will cancel approximately 120 frequencies through to the end of Feb-2022. The airline believes approximately 27,000 customers expected to be impacted. Most of the cancelled frequencies are across the Tasman with only a small reduction in frequency on some long haul services. All existing quarantine free services from Australia to New Zealand between 17-Jan-2022 and 28-Feb-2022 will be cancelled and there will be a limited schedule of quarantine services will be available to book. The airline will continue to operate a reduced schedule from New Zealand to Australia but will be consolidating its schedule and only operating services out of Auckland. [more - original PR]