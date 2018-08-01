Air New Zealand board chairman Tony Carter to retire in 2019

Air New Zealand announced (31-Jul-2018) chairman Tony Carter will retire from the airline's Sep-2019 annual shareholders' meeting. Mr Carter will be replaced by current director Dame Therese Walsh. Mr Carter has held the role of chairman at the airline since 2013 after joining the board in 2010. Dame Therese is currently chairman of TVNZ, a director of ASB and Contact Energy and a previous director of the NZX. She is also a Trustee of Wellington Regional Stadium, a board member of Antarctica New Zealand and Pro Chancellor at Victoria University. Her appointment as chairman of Air New Zealand will coincide with the conclusion of her tenure as Chairman of TVNZ. [more - original PR]